 HokieHaven - Hokies in the top six for Myles Pollard
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 06:00:00 -0600') }} football

Hokies in the top six for Myles Pollard

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has tried to establish itself as a major player in the Nashville area recruiting scene, and took a step forward tonight.

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood 2022 defensive back Myles Pollard named his top six. It includes a number of the usual suspects - and VT makes the cut.

