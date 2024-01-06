Advertisement
Hokies in the top six for 2025 QB Malik Washington

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

One of the DMV's top prospects in the 2025 class, four-star quarterback Malik Washington is beginning to narrow things down.

The 6-5, 200-pounder from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding has a top six, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.

Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, and Texas A&M are the other top schools for Washington. Among those who have offered but are not among the favorites are BC, Duke, Rutgers, and West Virginia - as well as several mid-major programs.

The No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the nation and No. 4 rising senior in Maryland at any position, Washington most recently visited Blacksburg for Virginia Tech's season-opening win against Old Dominion.

"The atmosphere down there is just crazy," he said of Blacksburg. "It's one-of-a-kind - got a really strong, really supportive fanbase. They're on the upwards path, just climbing and building that good, winning culture. I think they're taking some right steps."

It is Penn State that he has seen the most, though: at least a half-dozen visits since spring practice sessions back in 2022. Syracuse is a relatively recent promotion to the top group on his list, with a coaching change in the Orange program - former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown is now leading the way - vaulting them firmly into the mix.

Washington led Archbishop Spalding to a 10-2 record and a win in the MIAA Class A title game - matching up the top private-school programs in Maryland. He completed 62.3% of his passes for 2093 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior. While he's a pass-first QB, he also managed six rushing touchdowns on 31 carries.

He also plays basketball for Archbishop Spalding, so while he's planning to take a more proactive approach after his football season concluded, Washington has a busy schedule this Winter, as well.

Virginia Tech's Class of 2025 currently includes one commitment, Texas quarterback Kelden Ryan. With only four scholarship quarterbacks on the 2024 roster, it's possible - even likely - that the VT staff will keep options open for bringing in a pair of Class of 2025 passers.

