One of Virginia Tech's top shooting guard targets in the 2024 class is Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian four-star Jaeden Mustaf. The No. 50 player in the nation is down to five finalists, and Virginia Tech remains in the hunt.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+Ne+4j+KDoyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZGFmWTJsZFRy SSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhZlkybGRUckk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg amFlZGVuIG11c3RhZiAoamFlZSkgKEAxdGphZWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMXRqYWVlL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyMjA3ODA5Mzk0NjAx OTg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Florida State, Indiana, Miami, and NC State join the Hokies on the list of finalists. Among those that he is no longer considering, Georgetown, Georgia, Rutgers hosted him on visits, while the likes of Maryland, Texas A&M, and UVa have fallen by the wayside, as well. Mustaf began his high school career at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, where he was coached by Mike Jones - now an assistant and ace recruiter on the Hokies' staff. Jones is his lead recruiter, and the relationship remains strong with Mustaf having visited Blacksburg last Summer and again for a football game in the Fall. At 6-4, 185 pounds, Mustaf brings a lot to like for a major-conference program. See some scouting video here:

Best at slashing to the hoop to either finish or draw contact, Mustaf has a smooth shooting stroke that indicates he has the potential to be a good distance shooter with more reps. He's also willing to use his physicality and athleticism in all phases of the game, from scrappy defending and rebounding to accepting contact on the offensive end of the floor. Virginia Tech's 2024 class currently boasts another former DeMatha player in AJ Swinton (now playing in the Los Angeles suburbs at Sierra Canyon High). That connection could help the Orange and Maroon, given the duo were teammates as freshmen and sophomores at one of the DMV's strongest programs, where they were coached by Jones in their first year. A forward/guard tandem along the wing would be a great way to continue building the group. Mustaf has not revealed further plans for reaching a decision and making his commitment, but there's no question Virginia Tech has established a strong position in his process.