HokieHaven - Hokies in the top eight for Texas RB

Hokies in the top eight for Texas RB
Virginia Tech's #TX2VT movement may not be the broad push is once was, but the Hokies remain a factor in the Lone Star State. That paid off in a small when when the Orange and Maroon made the final eight for Del Valle (Texas) running back Tavierre Dunlap.
The three-star announced his narrowed list yesterday, and VT is still in the hunt.
All glory to god🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/MOlP9QhtTZ— Tavierre Dunlap (@TavierreD) July 9, 2020
See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news