Virginia Tech has only been on his offer list for a couple months, but makes the top eight for DC corner Ke'Von Hunter. He trimmed his list of schools over the weekend to a large group of Power-5 options.

Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse are the other schools still under consideration by the three-star from Washington (D.C.) H.D. Woodson. Arkansas, Boston College, and Georgia Tech are among those who have offered but are eliminated from contention by the 6-1, 188-pounder.

Hunter, the No. 10 rising senior in the District of Columbia, does not have further plans established for narrowing his list and eventually making his college commitment. The Hokies will likely host him in Blacksburg this Summer, perhaps as early as their one-day camp next weekend.

VT currently holds four commitments, none on the defensive side of the ball (though WR/Ath Tyreem Powell could also grow into a linebacker).