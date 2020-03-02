The 6-4, 190-pounder cut the list to 14 schools, and Virginia Tech is among them.

With two dozen offers already on the table, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) wide receiver knew it was time to cut to a more manageable group.

Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia all join the Hokies on Jones's top 14 list. The schools he eliminated are mostly mid-majors, though Coastal Carolina - the hometown school - is on the list, as well.

West Virginia has long been considered the favorite for Jones, whose father, Jon, was a running back for the Mountaineers in the early 90s. However, the rising senior notes that he doesn't have any particular favorites among his top group.

Jones has yet to visit Blacksburg, but plans to do so this Spring prior to making any further cuts to his list.