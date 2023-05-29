The three-star has revealed his top 12, with the Orange and Maroon still in the mix.

Virginia Tech is a relatively recent offer for Warner Robbins (Ga.)9 Houston County offensive lineman Kahlil House, hopping on board at the beginning of this month. But that doesn't mean the Hokies were too late to the party.

Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Stanford, UCF, and West Virginia are the other programs in the running for the 6-4, 280-pounder. Several mid-majors and Ivy League programs join Indiana among the ranks who have been cut from contention.

The Hokies will have to work to get him on campus before he narrows the list even further. House has scheduled official visits to UCF (next weekend) and Stanford (June 23), and will see Cincinnati, Louisville, and Ole Miss on unofficial trips. He has yet to have the opportunity to explore Virginia Tech. He is likely to wait until the Fall so he can see Lane Stadium in full gameday glory.

Six of the members of his current top 12 - including the Cardinal - offered after Virginia Tech did, so there's certainly an element of his recruiting process taking off at just the same time the Orange and Maroon entered the mix. House intends to wait out a decision until taking at least a few game visits this Fall, so there's plenty of time to continue to put forth the best recruiting effort and remain right in the thick of his recruitment.

Virginia Tech's No. 34 overall recruiting class currently boasts one offensive lineman, three-star Ohio guard Tommy Ricard.