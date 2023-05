the 2023 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror with little fanfare: only one Hokie taken, Chamarri Conner to the Chiefs.

Having only one player selected passes 2019 (when VT was shut out for the first time since 1993), and ties 2020 (TE Dalton Keene) and 2009 (DB Macho Harris) among low-water marks in the modern era.

So let's look to the future. What does next year's potential Draft class look like?