HokieHaven - Hokies in the NFL 2020: Divisional round

The NFL season is beginning to wind down, but a pair of former Hokies have advanced to Conference Championship Games. See the latest from former VT standouts in the League here.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 3, Bills 17 Safety Chuck Clark (2013-16) started at strong safety and played every defensive snap. He made four total tackles, one for loss. This week: Ravens' season has come to an end

Buffalo Bills

Bills 17, Ravens 3 Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2015-17) started at middle linebacker. He made a team-leading nine total tackles, hit the quarterback twice, and broke up a pass. This week: Bills v. Ravens • 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Cleveland Browns

Browns 17, Chiefs 22 Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller (2013-17) started and played every snap at right guard. He did commit one holding penalty while the Browns rushed for 5.1 yards per carry and allowed just one sack. This week: Browns' season has come to an end

Green Bay Packers

Packers 32, Rams 18 Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman (2015-18) played five special-teams snaps. This week: Packers v. Rams • 4:35 Saturday