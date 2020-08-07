HokieHaven - Hokies in the final seven for Michigan DB

Hokies in the final seven for Michigan DB
After offering just a couple weeks ago, the Hokies are in the hunt for West Bloomfield (Mich.) 2021 cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
He intends to announce a college commitment within two weeks, and VT is among the finalists.
✞ #𝘼𝙂𝙏𝙂— 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙒. 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 ¹ᵏ (@MHairston22) August 6, 2020
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙚!
𝙏𝙤𝙥 7🤞🏾
𝙄 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝙢𝙮 𝙁𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧’𝙨 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝘼𝙪𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙩 17𝙩𝙝...𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙪𝙣𝙚𝙙🤫 pic.twitter.com/G74zfrgeuf
