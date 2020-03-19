Hokies in the final eight for DJ Harvey
Virginia Tech hosted California defensive back DJ Harvey at the beginning of the month, and made a significant impression.
The Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout saw enough in Blacksburg to name the Hokies to his top eight last night.
TOP 8 *unofficially⭐️ @MillGraphics pic.twitter.com/c24OxpGvW1— DJ Harvey (@Dharv02) March 19, 2020
