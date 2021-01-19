HokieHaven - Hokies game against Boston College postponed

Tomorrow's game between Virginia Tech and Boston College has been postponed. The Eagles will not travel to Blacksburg.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Boston College men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

The 11-2 Hokies have previously had a trip to Virginia postponed. Neither postponement has been a result of virus outbreaks or contact tracing within the VT program - both have been due to opponents' issues.

A rescheduled date for tomorrow's game has not been announced.