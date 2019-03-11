Last week, Virginia Tech was No. 15 in one major poll and No. 16 in the other. That's still the case, but the opinions of the AP and coaches have flipped.

VT is down one spot to No. 16 according to the Associated Press poll, and up one spot to No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll. A week with an overtime loss on the road to a top-25 team and a comfortable (though not as comfortable as it should have been, perhaps) home win over a struggling ACC squad was enough to hold the opinions mostly static.

In beating VT Tuesday, Florida State rose two positions to No. 12 in the AP poll, and remained steady at No. 13 according to the coaches. Other ACC teams in the rankings include No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 North Carolina, and No. 5 Duke, while Louisville is in "others receiving votes" in both polls and Clemson makes that category to the AP only.

Non-conference opponent Purdue is No. 13 according to the AP and 12 according to the coaches.

Virginia Tech's next test comes Wednesday against the winner of tomorrow's 12/13 conference tournament game, with Miami and Wake Forest the potential combatants for the 5-seed Hokies.