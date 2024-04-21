Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

In the regular season finale, the Hokies were two goals shy of a victory, falling 14-12 to the Cavaliers.

Tech was the first on the boards, with Claire Schotta and Olivia Vergano netting an early 2-0 lead in the first period. However, Virginia quickly responded, tying the score at two at the start of the second period.

The lead continued to bounce between the two rivals throughout the second period, but a combined effort from Virginia’s Kiki Shaw and Jenna Dinardo established a definitive 7-5 lead for the Cavaliers heading into the second half.

Tech fought hard until the end, with sophomore Lauren Render leading the Hokie squad with four goals, but were unable to overcome the two goal deficit resulting in a 14-12 victory for Virginia.

The game came down to draw controls and shots on goal. Virginia outshot Tech 34-26 and held a 16-13 draw control advantage, 11 of which came from freshman Kate Galica. The young Cavalier’s 11 draw controls broke the school’s single-season freshman record for draw controls in a game.

The first round of the ACC Tournament will take place on April 21. The Hokies are currently ranked ninth in the ACC, which would pit them against No. 44 Louisville (7-9, 2-6).