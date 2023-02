Virginia Tech built an early 16-8 lead over Miami in Coral Gables. But after a timeout, the Canes fought back to tie the game, and neither team led by more than six points until the Canes pulled away with under three minutes left, en route to a 92-83 victory in ACC play.

It was a strong offensive game for the Hokies, with a 41.2% mark from distance, but the Orange and Maroon simply had no answer for the Miami offense.