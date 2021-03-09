HokieHaven - Hokies enter ACC Tournament firmly in national rankings

That's static in the AP - as Virginia Tech has been largely throughout the coronavirus pause on which they closed the regular season - but a drop of two spots according to the coaches.

Virginia Tech will begin its postseason in the major national basketball polls. The Hokies are No. 20 to the AP, and No. 21 in the coaches' poll.

No. 15/13 Florida State and No. 16/15 Virginia are the only other ACC teams to make the rankings. Clemson and North Carolina - likely VT's opponent in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament this Thursday - round out the conference's total representation.

The Hokies also played No. 14/11 Villanova during the non-conference slate.

VT's double-bye into the ACC Tournament will see them play at 9:00 Thursday evening, with UNC trying to stave off the winner of today's Notre Dame/Wake Forest game tomorrow for the right to face the Orange and Maroon. Regardless of their results in the ACC bracket, the Hokies are largely expected to comfortably earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance.