Virginia Tech found their second win on the bounce as they took down Syracuse 85-70 in the reverse fixture from earlier this month.

Contrary to the typical slow start from the Hokies, Virginia Tech were able to keep their opponents to a not so fast start, when the first media timeout rolled around Tech found themselves up by one 9-8. Tech allowed the Orange to hold the lead for just about 40 seconds following that debut timeout. The simple answer to follow the short Orange lead was a barrage of threes from every which way for Virginia Tech.The Hokies splashed eight of their next 13 threes over the course of the next 10 minutes which included a streak of 7/8 from beyond the arc. It is rare for you to say that a basketball game is over with five minutes left in the first half, yet that statement was echoed in this packed Cassell Coliseum. When the under four timeout interrupted play, Tech found themselves up by 16 against a Syracuse zone defense that was allowing the Hokies to do whatever they wanted.

Going into the second three Tech players had found themselves in double digits Hunter Cattoor (15), Grant Basile (14) and MJ Collins (11). That along with 62.5% from the field meant that not many teams in the league could stop them. The second half for Syraucse did look better, they outscored the Hokies 37-33 and even scared Tech fans as they pulled the lead to 12 thanks to play from Judah Mintz and Maliq Brown with nine minutes through the second. That was as close as they got as the Hokies continued to keep Syracuse at a long arms length.

Virginia Tech had four of their five starters finish with double digits including Wright State transfer Grant Basile who finished the night with 25. Another key to the Hokie win was their

lack of turnovers as they finished with a 1.73 assist to turnover ratio and conceded just 15 turnovers.

Virginia Tech travels to Coral Gables to take on Miami as they look to keep their streak alive next Tuesday at 7 PM.