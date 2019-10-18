Hokies DT enters transfer portal
Will the Hokies see another offseason of heavy attrition? If so, it’s already begun.
Redshirt sophomore Robert Porcher IV has entered the NCAA transfer portal as first reported by The Athletic’s Andy Bitter and confirmed by Virginia Tech media relations.
#Hokies DT Rob Porcher has entered the transfer portal, VT confirms. Sounds like he'd like a better playing time situation at a non-Power 5 school. Has kind of been squeezed out with freshmen Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks' emergence.— Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) October 18, 2019
Porcher's a RS sophomore out of Orlando.
Porcher, the son of the former NFL player by the same name, was a high-potential prospect out of Florida in the 2017 class, but his need to develop physically saw him earn just a three-star ranking.
Due in part to persistent shoulder injuries, he’s had a hard time adding the necessary weight to excel as a defensive tackle at the Power-5 level. He has notched 16 total tackles in the past year-plus.