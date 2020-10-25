HokieHaven - Hokies drop from rankings after loss to Wake Forest

Virginia Tech's second loss of the season has seen the Orange and Maroon dropped from the AP and Coaches polls.

After ranking 19th and 20th in the respective polls a week ago, yesterday's 23-16 loss to Wake Forest has seen the team drop to 3-2 - and completely out of the "others receiving votes" category to the AP, while slumping to No. 38 unofficially - the 13th-highest team outside the top 25.

Clemson remains the consensus No. 1 overall, while No. 4 Notre Dame (not on the VT schedule this season), No. 12 Miami, and No. 15/13 North Carolina represent the ACC in the two polls. Non-conference opponent Liberty, currently an unofficial No. 27 in each poll, will likely be a ranked program when the Flames come to Blacksburg Nov. 7, as well.

VT was previously unranked after the first game of the year, a win over NC State.