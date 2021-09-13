Hokies depth chart 2021: Game week three

With injuries and shuffling among the Hokie contributors, it's time for an updated official VT depth chart.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Offensive backfield/TEs QB RB TE Braxton Burmeister Jalen Holston Drake DeIuliis Knoxk Kadum OR Raheem Blackshear OR Nick Gallo OR KeShawn King



After James Mitchell was lost for the season due to injury, the players behind him on the depth chart move up to co-starter status.

Wide receiver WR WR Slot Kaleb Smith Tre Turner Tayvion Robinson Jaden Payoute Jaylen Jones Da'Wain Lofton

Offensive line LT LG C RG RT Luke Tenuta Lecitus Smith Brock Hoffman Kaden Moore Silas Dzansi Tyrell Smith Jesse Hanson Johnny Jordan Jack Hollifield Parker Clements

Defensive line DE DT NT DE Amare Barno Mario Kendricks Jordan Williams TyJuan Garbutt Eli Adams OR Josh Fuga OR Norell Pollard Jaylen Griffin

Fuga has been promoted to an "OR" with Kendricks, the only substantive change this week.

Linebacker MLB OLB NIckel Dax Hollifield Alan Tisdale Chamarri Conner Dean Ferguson Keshon Artis Ny'Quee Hawkins

Secondary CB FS SS CB Jermaine Waller Keonta Jenkins Nasir Peoples Dorian Strong Nadir Thompson Tae Daley OR Devon Hunter OR Armani Chatman OR Jalen Stroman Brion Murray

Peoples passes Hunter on the depth chart, but the duo has an "OR" distinction.

Special Teams K P LS KR PR Parker Romo Peter Moore Oscar Shadley KeShawn King Tayvion Robinson William Ross Parker Romo Enzo Anthony Raheem Blackshear Tre' Turner