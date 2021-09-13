 HokieHaven - Hokies depth chart 2021: Game week three
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies depth chart 2021: Game week three

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With injuries and shuffling among the Hokie contributors, it's time for an updated official VT depth chart.

Offensive backfield/TEs
QB RB TE

Braxton Burmeister

Jalen Holston

Drake DeIuliis

Knoxk Kadum

OR Raheem Blackshear

OR Nick Gallo

OR KeShawn King


After James Mitchell was lost for the season due to injury, the players behind him on the depth chart move up to co-starter status.

Wide receiver
WR WR Slot

Kaleb Smith

Tre Turner

Tayvion Robinson

Jaden Payoute

Jaylen Jones

Da'Wain Lofton
Offensive line
LT LG C RG RT

Luke Tenuta

Lecitus Smith

Brock Hoffman

Kaden Moore

Silas Dzansi

Tyrell Smith

Jesse Hanson

Johnny Jordan

Jack Hollifield

Parker Clements
Defensive line
DE DT NT DE

Amare Barno

Mario Kendricks

Jordan Williams

TyJuan Garbutt

Eli Adams

OR Josh Fuga

OR Norell Pollard

Jaylen Griffin

Fuga has been promoted to an "OR" with Kendricks, the only substantive change this week.

Linebacker
MLB OLB NIckel

Dax Hollifield

Alan Tisdale

Chamarri Conner

Dean Ferguson

Keshon Artis

Ny'Quee Hawkins
Secondary
CB FS SS CB

Jermaine Waller

Keonta Jenkins

Nasir Peoples

Dorian Strong

Nadir Thompson

Tae Daley

OR Devon Hunter

OR Armani Chatman

OR Jalen Stroman

Brion Murray

Peoples passes Hunter on the depth chart, but the duo has an "OR" distinction.

Special Teams
K P LS KR PR

Parker Romo

Peter Moore

Oscar Shadley

KeShawn King

Tayvion Robinson

William Ross

Parker Romo

Enzo Anthony

Raheem Blackshear

Tre' Turner

