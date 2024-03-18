After a scoreless inning and a half, Freshmen infielder Michelle Chatfield hit a solo home run to left field to get the Hokies on the board first and the crowd on their feet.

BLACKSBURG- The NO. 18 Virgnia Tech Hokies (20-4-1, 8-0 ACC) flex their guns in the sun as they beat the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-17, 0-5 ACC) and remained undefeated in conference play and at Tech Softball Park

The Hokies contained their dominance in the fourth inning from the batter’s box as Senior Infielder Miaja Louko hit a 2-run home run straight to center field as the Panther outfielder could not do any but watch as the ball sailed over the wall and into the Parking lot. Senior Outfielder Emma Ritter fed off the energy of the crowd and hit a high flying shot to left field to where the dogs sit and extended the lead. Junior Infielder Cori McMillian joined the party too when her line drives single slice the into gap and drove in Cameron Fagon, and the Hokies were up five to zero after five. The Panthers were not going down without a fight as

Junior Kylie Griggs hit a grand slam to left field that not only made it one score game but silenced the Hokies crowd. That grand slam would be the only offensive action the panthers would see all day.

The Hokies didn't let the grand slam affect their game as Fagan was walked and drove in a run and Junior Bre Peck singled to the gap in left field drove in two more runs as the Hokies had doubled the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sophomore Pitcher, Lyndsey Grein had a good day at the office as she went six innings pitched giving up four hits, four runs, three errors and one home. She also had 10 strikeouts against the 25 batters she faced throwing 106 pitches and 69 of them being strikes.

It was a rough day for the Panther pitching crew as they went through four pitchers today who combined went six innings, giving up eight hits, eight errors, three homes run against 33 batters faced. They however had two strikeouts and threw a combined 135 pitches and 69 of them being strikes.

The Hokies closed the series Sunday with a 9-0 victory to complete the three-game sweep.