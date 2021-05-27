Hokies count Schick as late 2021 addition

You may have believed the 2021 class was well in the books, but that wasn't the case in Blacksburg. VT has added a late prospect in Juco transfer Bob Schick.

Originally a Class of 2018 prospect, Schick took a Mormon mission immediately after high school, and then played at junior college this Fall. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that season didn't count against his eligibility, dso he will arrive in Blacksburg three years removed form high school, but with the regular eligibility of a player from the high school ranks. The 6-6, 295-pounder played at Ephraim (Utah) Snow College, one of the top junior college programs in the country this season. With an undefeated season, they're scheduled to play powerhouse hutchinson (Kan.) CC in June. However, with his college future sorted, it is unlikely that Schick plays in that game.

Due to the pandemic, the Division I signing period is extended well beyond its typical two months, and extends into August for the Class of 2021, so Schick hasn't lost his opportunity to lock in a scholarship in Blacksburg. However, it's also possible he arrives with every intention of becoming a scholarship player (on both ends of the equation), but not having put pen to ink on a grant-in-aid. VT has a semi-desperate need for game-ready offensive linemen, and while he doesn't have experience at the NCAA level - and only one season in Juco - Schick could help provide the immediate depth the Hokies require, while also having five years of eligibility.