Virginia Tech improved to 4-0 in conference play with a convincing win over MiamiThursday night, defeating the Hurricanes by a score of 76-52. The Hokies improve to 13-2 on the season overall.

The first quarter was tight, as it was all knotted up at 14 with Tech struggling to shoot the ball. At the end of one, the Hokies were 0-8 from downtown and only 4-19 from the field.

Like a lot of Tech’s games this year, the Hokies blew the game open in the 2nd quarter. With 7:06 remaining in the 2nd, the game was tied at 20. Under five minutes later, Tech already had a whopping 35-20 lead after going on a 15-0 run.

On top of the 15-0 run, the story of the first half was Elizabeth Kitley. She had 17 of Tech’s first 18 points, and even had more points than Miami’s team at one point in the 2nd quarter.

Tech went into halftime up 40-24 with a comfortable 16-point lead. Just a week ago, the Hokies struggled to put away Wake Forest, giving up two runs after holding significant leads. This Thursday night, that was not the case.

The Hokies opened up the second half with two consecutive threes from Elizabeth Kitley and Matilda Ekh, causing the home crowd to erupt. The rest of the 3rd quarter was mostly even from that point on, and Tech went into the 4th with a 57-39 advantage.

Tech held strong in the 4th, giving them their ninth victory of 20+ points of the season.

Elizabeth Kitley finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds, which accounts for her 11th double-double of the season already to this point.

Georgia Amoore struggled a bit from deep, going 2-10 from three, but still ended the game with 16 points, going 6-7 from the free throw line.

The Hokies will travel to Tallahassee on Sunday to take on No. 21 Florida State in another highly anticipated ACC matchup between two ranked teams.