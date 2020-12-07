HokieHaven - Hokies collapse to suffer blowout at the hands of Clemson

With 55 seconds remaining in the first half in Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech - surprisingly - only trailed national power Clemson by seven points.

With a 17-10 deficit and the ball with just under a minute to play, the Hokies took the safe route. A five-yard Khalil Herbert run saw VT run the clock down as far as possible before again handing it off to the talented running back on second down. He broke a big run! But the Hokies had just two seconds left on the clock.