HokieHaven - Hokies climb in both major polls

After sweeping games against Duke and Wake Forest over the past week, Virginia Tech has been rewarded in the polls.

VT rose four spots to No. 16 in the AP poll, and six spots to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll, after coming in No. 20 in both of them a week ago.

No. 13/12 Virginia, No. 20/22 Clemson, and NR/25 Florida State round out the ACC teams in the polls. VT knocked Duke (which, in fairness, was pretty obviously not even close to one of the best 25 teams in the country before being blasted by the Hokies - pays to have name recognition) out of the rankings, with the Blue Devils unofficially No. 31 to both polls.

They're joined in "others receiving votes by Florida State, with the 'Noles "ranking" No. 29 to the AP, while Louisville is No. 26 to both polls.

VT's non-conference slate included a single team that currently finds itself in the rankings, consensus No. 3 Villanova. The Wildcats are slated to finally return to the court for the first time since Dec. 23 when they host Seton Hall Tuesday.

Hosting Virginia is the only currently-scheduled game against a ranked team, though VT's trip to Charlottesville must be made up, and FSU or Louisville could be a consensus top-25 team by the time the Hokies face them. Louisville is one of just two teams (Penn State is the other) to beat VT this season, while the Hokies have a pair coming up against the Seminoles.