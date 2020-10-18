HokieHaven - Hokies climb in both major polls

Hokies climb in both major polls
A cruise to the finish in a 40-14 win over Boston College was enough to impress the voters.
Virginia Tech climbed four spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll and three spots to No. 20 according to the coaches after Saturday evening's big win.
It was a wild weekend in college football, though the very top of the ACC was solid: Consensus No. 1 Clemson easily held onto its standing with a huge win, while No. 3 Notre Dame inched upwards despite a very tight win over Louisville. Miami is up to consensus No. 11, while North Carolina's loss saw the Heels drop to No. 14/13 (AP/coaches).
NC State - which you may remember from such events as "lost to Virginia Tech by three touchdowns" - enters the polls at No. 23/22 to round out the ACC representation. Virginia is receiving votes but outside the Top 25 per the AP.
A somewhat surprising team so far has been in-state Liberty, which is undefeated and now up to No. 33/31 (eight and six in others receiving votes, respectively). If the flames are ranked when they visit Blacksburg in early November, it will give Virginia Tech a ranked opponent in a place they weren't expecting when the schedule was announced.