Tech was looking to get back into the win column after recording its first series loss of the season and sliding five spots in the national ranking, and it did just that with a 13-3 victory over Liberty.

What started off as a low-scoring affair, at just 4-3 at the top of the seventh, changed pace entirely with an eight-run surge from the Hokies. Liberty's bullpen, which dealt a season and school-record 14 walks, was a significant contributor to Tech’s explosive scoring run.

“Those guys do a good job and they have got good arms. But you have to throw strikes. The game was all about throwing strikes and getting ahead. I felt we had some really good at bats. We didn’t have 15 or 16 hits, but we walked 14 times and had 40 freebases. You have to have good quality at bats and be patient,” said head coach John Szefc.

In recent times, Szefc has played around with the lineup and in their matchup with Liberty. The rotation continued to fluctuate. Namely, his usual starting hitter, Christian Martin, bats last, and his usual number two, Carson DeMartini, bats fourth.

“[Ben] Watson, numbers wise, has been our most productive guy. DeMartini is the kind of guy that can turn the game around with one swing. We’re trying to shake a couple of things and get some guys going,” Szefc said.

Watson, who typically towards the end of the lineup, was the second player at bat and has recorded 28 RBI this season.

“Most people like moving up in the lineup, but I hadn’t thought about it much honestly. It’s the same, you go up there and try to get a good at bat and do your job,” Watson said.

Next up for the Hokies is a series with Georgia Tech.

“I’m looking forward to the warm weather. Also, it will be our first game playing on dirt, so that will be interesting to see how that goes. We haven’t played on dirt this year, we’ve played on a dirt mound but not a dirt infield. It’s an important weekend for us moving forward in the league,” Szefc said.

Tech sits just behind UNC in the Coastal League standings, with one conference game separating the two teams.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing, hitting wise, getting lead-off runners on,” Martin said.

The first game in the Georgia Tech series will be held on April 12 in Atlanta, GA, at 6 p.m. ET



