The championship game saw FAU blitz the Hokies from all angles, while the Orange and Maroon slumped to a 2/17 day beyond the arc to head home from Orlando nursing an 84-50 loss to the Owls.

Virginia Tech got off to a good start in the ESPN Events Invitational, but picked the worst game to go cold and forget how to defend,

The Hokies navigated an unsteady-but-manageable first half, and went into the break down eight points despite an 0/8 mark from deep. Taking into account that Virginia Tech is one of the country's sharpest-shooting teams, with Orlando native Hunter Cattoor among the best snipers in the land. Alas, he failed to hit a three-pointer in the second half, as well, the first time he didn't have a made three since Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, the FAU offense went from "solid" to "nuclear." They shot 6/12 from three in the second frame, and a parade to the basket saw a 14/19 mark in two-point range. 84 points on 72 possessions for the Owls was just another day at the office (in fact, one of their worst outputs in a victory this year - the FAU offense is legit), but when the Hokies were ice cold from the field - and turnover-prone, to boot - they didn't have a way to respond, or slow down the opposition.

Three Owl starters and backup Brian Greenlee finished in double digits, led by 17 from guard Alijah Martin in a balanced day. Meanwhile, the Hokies had just two double-digit scorers, 11 apiece from Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla despite their combined 0/12 mark from distance. Center Lynn Kidd scored a season-low nine points - his previous low of 12 came in VT's other loss, to South Carolina, earlier this season. Forward Mekhi Long led all players with nine total rebounds.

The loss revealed several cracks in the Hokies' armor, led by the fact that a bad shooting day means they can't play catch-up when their defense - which is bound to struggle on more than a rare occasion - can't slow down the opposition.

It won't immediately get easier, with a trip to Auburn beckoning Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers are just outside the national rankings, but have impressed the advanced statistics, with a top-20 squad so far this year. The game tips at 9:15 p.m. EST from Neville Arena.