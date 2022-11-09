Virginia Tech made quick work of the Early Signing Period for the 2023 hoops class. Both of the Hokies' commits signed on the opening day of the signing period. From University release:

Atlanta All-Stars High School: A four-year letterwinner at Etowah where he was coached by Jason Dasinger … All-state and team captain as a junior … Coached by Ben Miller while playing for the Atlanta All-Stars … Consensus four-star recruit … Rated the 87th-best prospect in the 2023 class on 247Sports … Tabbed the second-best point guard in the state of Georgia and the 15th-best point guard nationally, according to 247Sports … Chose the Hokies over Gonzaga, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), LSU, Xavier, Clemson and Notre Dame. Personal: Brandon Rechsteiner … Born in Atlanta, Georgia … Son of Christa and Scott Rechsteiner … Father, Scott, is a professional wrestler … Has one brother, Brock, who plays football at Jacksonville State … Planning on majoring in business … Career objective is to play in the NBA. Coach Giltner on Rechsteiner: We are incredibly excited to officially welcome Brandon and his family to Virginia Tech. Hokie fans will love the passion he plays with, his IQ, and his shot making ability from all over the floor. He comes to us extremely prepared to compete because of the strong high school program at Etowah and with his travel team, Atlanta All-Stars. We couldn't be more thrilled today as we add another high character winner to our program!

Team CP3 High School: A four-year letterwinner at Greensboro Day under the winningest coach in North Carolina basketball history, Freddy Johnson … Two-time all-state, three-time all-conference and two-time conference player of the year … Eclipsed 1,000 career points … Four-star recruit according to ESPN … Rated the eighth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports … Chose the Hokies over Clemson, Virginia, Pitt, NC State and North Carolina A&T. Personal: Jaydon Young … Born in Goldsboro, North Carolina … Son of Treesha and Victor Young … Father, Victor, played college basketball at Mount Olive, advancing to the Elite 8 in 2005; played professionally overseas as well … Siblings include: Victor, Joshua, Victoria and VaNiya … Planning on majoring in sports media and analytics … Career objective is to play in the NBA. Coach Webster on Young: Jaydon Young embodies what it means to be a Hokie on and off the court. His character, work ethic and willingness to do whatever it takes to win are what separate him. Being coached by his father, Victor, and hall of fame high school coach, Freddie Johnson, at Greensboro Day, he has a great basketball IQ. His ability to make shots and create plays off the dribble allow him to play either guard spot.