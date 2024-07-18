BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has set its 2024-25 nonconference schedule, head coach Mike Young announced Thursday. The 11-game nonconference slate includes seven home contests inside Cassell Coliseum and four neutral-site matchups.

Fans can now secure their seats at Cassell Coliseum for these thrilling games with the release of single-game tickets. Details on securing tickets to non-conference games for current ticket members can be found here.

Tech will open its 117th men’s basketball season at home Nov. 4 against Delaware State. The season opener is the first of three straight home games for the Hokies, who will also face USC Upstate (Nov. 8) and Winthrop (Nov. 11) during the first week of the season.

As previously announced, the Hokies will head to Baltimore, Maryland to square off with a familiar foe in Penn State as part of the Hall of Fame Series Baltimore on Nov. 15 at CFG Bank Arena. This marks the second time in three seasons Tech and PSU will clash.

The Hokies wrap up the month of November with the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which includes an on-campus game Nov. 20 vs. Jacksonville in Blacksburg. Tech drew Michigan for the opening matchup of the Beach Division on Nov. 25 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The championship and consolation games are scheduled for Nov. 27 against South Carolina or Xavier.

Tech begins another three-game homestand by hosting Vanderbilt for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 4, followed by North Carolina A&T (Dec. 12) and Navy (Dec. 15).

In the nonconference finale, Tech will head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the 2024 Holiday Hoopfest against Saint Joseph’s in The Palestra on Dec. 21. It will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the two former Atlantic 10 Conference foes and the homecoming for Hokies’ senior point guard Hysier Miller.

The 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference slate, along with television networks and game times will be announced at a later date.