Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Frady was a mainstay on a Bulldogs offensive line that finished No. 35 in FCS. He played every offensive snap in the 2022 season, with 633 at right tackle and 337 at right guard (technically seven of his tackle snaps were at tight end in unbalanced formations). He was the team's fourth-highest graded run-blocker with a 67.7 grade and his 73.1 in pass protection was seventh-highest.

Frady, a native of Sylva, N.C. where he attended Smoky Mountain High School, was an unranked prospect in the 2020 class. He played a handful of snaps in the abbreviated Covid season in 2020, and emerged as a starter in 2021 before becoming a mainstay last Fall.

He has three years to play two in Blacksburg (since his Covid season does not count against his eligibility).