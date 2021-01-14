HokieHaven - Hokies add transfer kicker as walk-on

Virginia Tech continues to add talent through the transfer portal. The latest is kicker Will Ross, who joins as a walk-on.

Excited to announce that I will be transferring to Virginia Tech for the remainder of my college career. Thank you to @CoachBurnhamVT and @CoachShibestVT for the opportunity to come to Blacksburg. Shoutout to @DanOrnerKicking for getting me ready for this opportunity. #GoHokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/GgUmf00wnD

Ross, a former soccer player, began his college career at Coastal Carolina, where he redshirted as he made the transition to football. He transferred to University of South Carolina - where he did not play football - last Spring. However, wanting to get back onto the gridiron, he worked once more on his placekicking over the past several months, and will head to Blacksburg to join the Hokies.

Obviously expectations are low for a player who has never kicked in a competitive game, but the strong-legged goalkeeper in a different type of "football" can be a boom-or-bust addition to the Hokies' program. The opportunity to handle long kicks or kickoffs is one that leg strength is paramount for. If it doesn't work out, there's limited cost when he's not joining the program on scholarship.

Ross will have four years of eligibility remaining.