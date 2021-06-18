Hokies add intriguing walk-on, hoops convert

Former Citadel and IUPUI basketball player Dimitri Georgiadis will walk on to the Hokies' football program.

Virginia Tech will be getting a big transfer - literally - at the tight end position for the fall.

The Richmond native stands 6-9, 245 pounds, and after a coaching change at IUPUI, wants to not only head back closer to home, but try his hand at a different sport.

The Benedictine Prep alum did not play high school football, and got only sparing time at the Citadel, leading to a transfer to junior college before a stop at IUPUI where he got under 8% of available minutes this season.

He should have either three or four years of football eligibility, pending the intricacies of a sport switch and the eligibility freeze thanks to coronavirus.