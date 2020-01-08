BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that eight-year NFL coaching veteran Bill Teerlinck is joining Virginia Tech as defensive line coach. Teerlinck has spent the past two seasons in that capacity with the Buffalo Bills after beginning his tenure on Sean McDermott's staff as assistant defensive line coach in 2017.

The Bills earned an AFC Wild Card berth in 2019, finishing the regular season third in the NFL in total defense (298.2 ypg) under the direction of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. The Bills ranked second in total defense (294.1 ypg) and first in pass defense (179.2 ypg) in 2018.



"I believe Bill is one of the best in the business in terms of coaching the defensive line," Fuente said. "He's worked his way up the coaching ranks and has learned from some of the NFL's most respected defensive coaches. Obviously, Bill and I have history working together and the timing was finally right for him to get back into the college game. He will be another solid addition to our staff and I'm excited for him to join us at Virginia Tech."

Fuente also confirmed on Wednesday that Darryl Tapp will serve as co-defensive line coach for the Hokies, working with Teerlinck.

Teerlinck began his coaching career working alongside Fuente at Illinois State, serving as the defensive line coach for the Redbirds (2005-06), while also assisting with the special teams. The son of longtime NFL defensive line coach John Teerlinck, the younger Teerlinck began his NFL career coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts as a defensive assistant (2007-11). Working with the Colts' defensive front, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis combined for four Pro Bowl berths as Teerlinck served under head coaches Tony Dungy and later Jim Caldwell. Indianapolis won the AFC title and earned a berth in Super Bowl XLIV following the 2009 season. He also assisted the Colts on special teams during his time in Indianapolis.

"I have the utmost respect for Coach Fuente and the staff he's put together at Virginia Tech," Teerlinck said. "I love teaching the game and helping players reach their full potential. I've always thought that if the right opportunity came along that I'd enjoy getting back into college football. Clearly, the chance to rejoin Coach Fuente at a place with a such a long winning tradition and defensive excellence like Virginia Tech was the perfect fit. I can't wait to get my family to Blacksburg and get to work."

Following his initial NFL stint, Teerlinck moved to Nevada in 2012 as defensive line coach before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2015-16. During his tenure with the Wolf Pack, Brock Hekking earned All-Mountain West first team honors after leading the league with 9.0 sacks in 2013. A collegiate linebacker at Chadron State, he earned his degree from that school in 2002. He and his wife, Melanie are the parents of two children, daughter Aubree and son Bill Jr.