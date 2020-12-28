HokieHaven - Hokies a finalist for Mehki Flowers

Hokies a finalist for Mehki Flowers
Virginia Tech won't have to wait long to learn if the cut from 10 to one is a productive one in their recruitment of Mehki Flowers.
The 2022 athlete from Steelton (Pa.) Highspire announced his 10 finalists last night, and will make his college commitment within a week. The Hokies survived phase one and will know soon enough if they are able to seal the deal.
Officially official...TOP 10 !! All glory to the man above , January 1st. #Blessed @coachjfranklin @CoachTFisher @RivalsFriedman @CoreyEdsall @CoachWright37 @Coach_K2 @scoutdasouth @GregSchiano @CoachLecht @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/5HCOAlQ0TJ— Official Mehki Flowers (@Thelandlord2003) December 27, 2020
