HokieHaven - Hokies a finalist for Mehki Flowers

 Hokies a finalist for Mehki Flowers
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 07:57:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies a finalist for Mehki Flowers

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech won't have to wait long to learn if the cut from 10 to one is a productive one in their recruitment of Mehki Flowers.

The 2022 athlete from Steelton (Pa.) Highspire announced his 10 finalists last night, and will make his college commitment within a week. The Hokies survived phase one and will know soon enough if they are able to seal the deal.

