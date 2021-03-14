HokieHaven - Hokies a 10-seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Florida

The game will be played Friday, though times and locations within the Indiana-only tournament sites have yet to be determined. Should the Hokies knock off the Gators, the second-round opponent will be the winner of 2 Ohio State and 15 Oral Roberts.

Virginia Tech's Tournament fate is known. The Hokies are the No. 10 seed in the South region, and will face No. 7 Florida in the first round.

UF finished 14-9 on the season, and fell to the SEC's No. 4 team, Tennessee, in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament. The Gators were the No. 34 team nationally in efficiency margin versus their opponents on the year.

The Gators are solid offensively (No. 40 in efficiency) and defense (No. 37), but not elite in any particular facet. They are good-not-great shooters and turn over the ball more than the vast majority of Tournament-bound teams. On defense, they sacrifice rebounding for the opportunity to block shots, but they have solid defense out to the perimeter, as well.

The Hokies and Gators have played nine times, but not since the 1991-92 season. VT won that matchup 79-57, taking a 5-4 lead in the all-time series.