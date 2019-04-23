Ticker
2019-04-23 07:47:01 basketball

HokieHaven hoops hotboard: 2019, Mike Young edition

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's preparations for the 2019-20 season have hit an inflection point: a new coach is tasked with rebuilding a roster.With several scholarship openings available, who are some of the inc...

