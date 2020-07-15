HokieHaven - Hokie targets named MaxPreps preseason all-state

Watch list season does not exist only at the college level: high school players have preseason honors to look forward to, as well. For Virginia Tech, the MaxPreps preseason all-Virginia lists are littered with a number of rising senior and junior targets. The players of note begin with one already pledged to the Hokies, though.

Commits

Asbury is one of the more recent Virginia Tech commits, helping continue the momentum of what has been a strong stretch through June and July. After being limited as a junior recovering from an ACL tear, Asbury is ready to take his game to the next level as a senior in preparation for his career with the Hokies.

2021 targets

Leigh is the top uncommitted player in the state and one of the top overall prospects in the country. Virginia Tech has been on him since the beginning, but unfortunately a pair of Tigers - Clemson and LSU - dominates the narrative around his recruitment right now (with Virginia the top in-state option thanks to family ties). A big, dominant lineman, the Hokies will have to achieve big things on the field to get back to the top of his mind.

Gilliam is another long-term VT target, though a coaching shakeup this offseason has taken things to a more serious level than they had been for the previous several months. A hybrid lineman who can be a smaller, penetrating defensive tackle or a run-stopping strongside end, he'd be an important piece in helping the Hokies bulk up on the front line.

Landing both Gilliam and Williams would be ideal for Virginia Tech. Williams is more the big, space-eating interior lineman that can anchor the line while slimmer, more downhill players around him could provide the penetration. Fortunately for the Hokies, he's close friends with Asbury, and that's returned VT to being a serious option.

Taylor's recruitment is a quiet one for multiple reasons. Like every player around the country, he's been unable to take visits during the emergency Dead Period. Unlike most others around the country, though... he's not in the country. Hailing from Eastern Canada but attending boarding school in Virginia, there are additional hurdles in his recruitment. Those could also be opportunities in the right circumstances, though.

Hatcher is something of a sleeper prospect, with Virginia Tech by far his most notable scholarship offer. He's visited on a couple occasions with large groups from his (talent-rich) high school team, but the lack of a summer camp season probably means he'll have to keep waiting on others to join the fold. He's close with other players from the DC suburbs, which should keep hi on the board even if receiver isn't a current priority position.

2022 targets

Murphy is one of the nation's top Class of 2022 players, and is another one of those players who are close friends with others from the region rimming the Southwest bounds of Washington, D.C. He's been keeping tabs on mainly SEC programs to date, but if VT can establish inroads with those larger groups (and of course improve on the field), the chance to make a run at him is there. Obviously, there's plenty of time to make those moves in the recruitment of a kid who's just about to begin his junior year.