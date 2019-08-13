Hokie recruiting on home turf: 2011
Heading into the season that would produce the final BCS Bowl of the Frank Beamer era, how did the Hokies recruit?
Their in-state returns were meager, but they did plenty of work around the country. How did that affect the final stages of the Golden Days in Blacksburg?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news