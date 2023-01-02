Hokie opportunity arrives for Utah State transfer Byron Vaughns
Virginia Tech continues to seek help for the pass rush in the 2023 season, and Utah State transfer Byron Vaughns is the latest Portal player to pick up the opportunity to be part of that.
The Orange and Maroon offered the 6-4, 225-pounder today.
Originally a member of the Class of 2018, he picked Texas out of Forth Worth (Texas) Eastern Hills. He redshirted as a true freshman, then played in 10 games for the Longhorns in 2019. Vaughns sat out the Covid season, and ultimately transferred to Utah State after the Fall of 2020. He was a two-year starter for the Aggies, and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a sixth-year grad transfer.
In three active years across his two stops, Vaughns made 113 total tackles, 19.0 for loss (6.0 sacks). He forced three fumbles, had six pass breakups, and hurried the quarterback 15 times. He was All-Mountain West for USU in 2021, but did not repeat the honor despite increased tackle numbers this Fall.
Virginia Tech's other active offers for defensive linemen in the Transfer Portal including Texas Tech tackle Philip Blidi and Wyoming end Olu Omotosho, and they've already sealed a signing from Temple end Darian Varner.
