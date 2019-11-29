Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide: Rivalry week
The Hokies take the field against Virginia this afternoon, but there are games all weekend affecting the Orange and Maroon. Who should VT fans be pulling for to help the Hokies out?
The Hokies
Last week
Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0
Somehow, this game was actually more lopsided than the final score indicates. That bagel next to the Panthers certainly seems legit, but VT was very content to run out clock instead of running up the score for much of Saturday's game.
This week
Virginia Tech v. Virginia
Noon Friday • Charlottesville, Va. • ABC
It's the big one: Commonwealth Cup games with this level of stakes don't come around often. The winner is the Coastal Division Champion, while the loser gets not only bumped to second in the Division, it could be as low as a three-way tie in that spot. Win the game.
We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news