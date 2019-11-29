The Hokies take the field against Virginia this afternoon, but there are games all weekend affecting the Orange and Maroon. Who should VT fans be pulling for to help the Hokies out?

Last week

Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0

Somehow, this game was actually more lopsided than the final score indicates. That bagel next to the Panthers certainly seems legit, but VT was very content to run out clock instead of running up the score for much of Saturday's game.

This week

Virginia Tech v. Virginia

Noon Friday • Charlottesville, Va. • ABC

It's the big one: Commonwealth Cup games with this level of stakes don't come around often. The winner is the Coastal Division Champion, while the loser gets not only bumped to second in the Division, it could be as low as a three-way tie in that spot. Win the game.