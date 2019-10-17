News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 13:41:32 -0500') }}

Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2019: Week eight

Tim Sullivan
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After a slight breather against Rhode Island, it's back into the fire, and VT won't be able to win if not sharp on the weekend. What should they be looking for outside of Blacksburg, though?

The Hokies

Last week

Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17

There are plenty of ways to look at this game. For starters, it never really seemed like there was a legit threat of losing. VT scored on all but one drive (outside of clock-killing drives to end each half) in what was a very slow game. However, making the decision not to go for the kill always leaves the opportunity for one play here or there to go wrong, and suddenly you're staring at an upset. Better to get that learning experience in a win, but VT should have upped the tempo to end this one early.

This week

Virginia Tech v. North Carolina
3:30 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network Extra

A matchup between teams that started the year with very different expectations (and have perhaps seen those expectations flip-flop) should be an interesting one. There's no question UNC has been a thorn in VT's side on the recruiting trail, but the Heels haven't been much to write home about on the field in quite some time. Keeping the latter in check may help chip away at the more frustrating factor.

Last week's action

