Virginia Tech fans looking to get to Lane Stadium this season will have a few flexible options available. From University release:

Two new packages this season provide additional flexibility for fans

BLACKSBURG – As previously announced, mini-plans for the upcoming 2019 football season will go on sale Wednesday, July 10. These packaged options will first be made available to Hokie Club members and season ticket holders at 10 a.m., followed by the general public sale beginning at 2 p.m.

While the full season ticket package remains the best value and provides the best benefits, this year's packaged offerings provide additional flexibility for fans and families alike. Listed below are the options that will be available on July 10 as well as season ticket options that are already available for purchase. Single-game ticket options, including Fan-4-Packs and group tickets be available on August 5.

Build Your Own Mini-Plan - BUY HERE

This four-game mini-plan option allows fans the opportunity to pick any four home games for $180. The "Build Your Own Mini-Plan" will go on sale to the public July 10.

Flex Tickets – BUY HERE

The 10-ticket flex package is another new way to experience Lane Stadium. Tickets in the package may be used in any combination to attend games in Blacksburg. For example, all 10 tickets to one home game, five tickets to two home games, etc. Tickets will be delivered in the form of digital vouchers in your online ticket account that may be redeemed online for actual game tickets (games based on availability). When redeeming tickets, fans will be able to choose their own seats based on availability. The minimum order is 10 tickets for $400, however additional tickets may be added at the time of order. Flex tickets will go on sale to the public July 10. Those who purchase this package will be able to claim tickets beginning August 5.

Season Tickets – BUY HERE

Available for $400 and on sale now, the full season ticket package guarantees fans the same seat(s) in Lane Stadium for all seven home games. As mentioned, this package provides the best value and benefits including a $25 concession voucher for each ticket purchased, Maroon & Orange Memories credits, discount to shop.hokiesports.com, complimentary men's and women's basketball tickets (based on availability, games TBD), Hokie Club priority points, and more!

Season Mobile Pass – BUY HERE

All new in 2019 is the Season Mobile Pass, a mobile-only ticket option that allows fans flexibility as well as the chance to have a different seat for each game. The mobile pass is on sale now and each pass may be purchased for $280. All mobile passes purchased together will be seated together. Please note that season mobile pass buyers will not receive the same benefits as full season ticket buyers (i.e. concession voucher(s), Hokie Club priority points, etc.) and that a limited number of season mobile passes will be available for sale. Click the link above to learn more about the benefits of the pass and to purchase on Tuesday.