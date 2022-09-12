Now, his son may have the chance to follow in Dad's footsteps. A senior at nearby Blacksburg High School, Brayden DeMasi has Hokie football roots that extend beyond just his dad.

When Michael Vick lit the college football world on fire in 1999 and 2000, the man getting him the ball on each play was center Steve DeMasi. A former walk-on who emerged as a starter midway through Vick's redshirt freshman season, DeMasi has a special place in Virginia Tech history.

"My mother [Kerri Beasley] played volleyball at Tech," he explained. "Father was the center for Mike Vick, Uncle [Chad Beasley] was a defensive lineman from 97-01 and Grandfather [Tom Beasley] played in the 70’s before being drafted in the 3rd round to the Pittsburgh Steelers and winning two Super Bowls in the 70s with Pittsburgh."

So when Virginia Tech reached out to invite him to Saturday evening's game against Boston College, there was no hesitation in accepting, and making his way across town to take in the action.

"I got a text earlier in the week from the Hokies inviting me to the game," he explained. "Saying no wasn’t ever a thought in my head, given my background."

DeMasi has made the rounds on the recruiting trail - Seeing programs throughout the region last Fall and this Spring - and picked up his first scholarship offer from William & Mary this March. He took in games at Appalachian State and NC State last season, but there's no comparison to Lane Stadium.

The experience alone speaks for itself, but a player with DeMasi's Hokie connections appreciates it all the more.

While there, seeing the amazing facilities was an awesome experience," he said. "It was very neat to see how they operate and run things there. But I don't think there is another atmosphere like Tech when Enter Sandman starts playing and everyone starts jumping. I haven't seen a more electric stadium than that one.

"The team played well against BC - both with the physicality and intensity. I look forward to seeing them play the rest of the year."

With the Tribe on his offer list at this point, a big senior year could see him make a late push for a number of major options. There's no question that playing a couple miles away will make it easier for the Hokies to scout him. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph let DeMasi know that's exactly the plan.

"I talked with coach Rudolph before the game, and he told me that he loves the film and loves watching me play football," DeMasi said. "He thinks that I could be of value to the team in years to come if that’s where I took my college career."

Each of the programs that he's already visited (including James Madison and Wake Forest, in addition to those mentioned previously) have told him that they'd like to see him make it on a game visit this Fall. The VT coaching staff told him he's welcome to take a recruiting visit for any of the remaining games at Lane Stadium. And of course, he's got a high school season to focus on.

It could be a busy Fall for DeMasi, but one that helps him find his college home.