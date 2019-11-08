Hokie hoops game preview 2019: Coppin State
Things got off to a much better start than expected in Mike Young's first game at the helm. Now, VT holds serve for a few weeks before diving back in to reasonable competition.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Coppin State (8-25, 7-9 MEAC in 2018-19)
Time, Channel: 7:00 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Location: Cassell Caoliseum
The Line: No line (Virginia Tech -30 KenPom)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news