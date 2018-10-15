Hokie Haven Friday night lights 2018: Week nine
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
A new commit, and plenty of high-level high school football action along the East Coast highlights this edition of FNL.
2019 commits
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news