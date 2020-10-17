HokieHaven - Hokie D succeeds with turnovers while Herbert and Hooker run wild in win

You'd be very mistaken to say everything went right for Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium Saturday evening. Boston College racked up 435 yards of offense - largely on the arm of quarterback Phil Jurkovec - and but for a number of turnovers, could have had a very productive night.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

The Hokie defense forced five of them - three fumbles and two interceptions of Jurkovec - to allow the Eagles to turn those 435 yards into only 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Hokies offense had no such issues with conversion, and came away with a 40-14 win over an ACC rival.

The Eagles were consistent in moving the ball in the first half, gaining consistent chunks without the truly big play. But three of their first four drives ended in turnovers. That allowed an explosive-but-inconsistent Hokie offense to find its footing. After a missed 53-yard field goal on the opening drive, and just three points on the subsequent possession, the Hokies scored four touchdowns and a field goal on the next seven drives - and one of the pair on which they failed to add points was an end-of-half clock-running drive.

It was - as has been the case for much of this season - a big night for Khalil Herbert. The Kansas grad-transfer rushed for 143 yards on 7.9 per carry, and added a 29-yard touchdown reception. His new running mate, quarterback Hendon Hooker, has undeniably added more dimension to the Hokie offense. Hooker rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 11/15 passes for 111 yards and the touchdown to Herbert.

The explosive plays came through the run game, while Hooker was quietly efficient through the air.

On an evening where a lack of explosive plays or too much inconsistency could have seen the game spiral away - as happened when the defense struggled early against North Carolina last weekend - it was perfect.

The Hokies move to 3-1 on the season, and next travel to Wake Forest next Saturday.