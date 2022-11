It is no mystery that the on-field trajectory of Virginia Tech's 2022 season is not as-planned. However, the players pledged to the 2023 class know that bright things are ahead. Several future Hokies teamed up to express support for their future program over the weekend.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWFyIEhva2llIE5hdGlvbi4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9Md2VqQldGZTV2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHdlakJXRmU1djwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmF5bG9uIEpvaG5zb24gKEBCSjFXQVkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkoxV0FZL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDI0NzUz MjY4MTgzMDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Spearheaded by cornerback Braylon Johnson, several of the players took to social media to express that they remain steadfast in their commitments, even if the inaugural season of the Brent Pry era has been a struggle. They plan to be part of the solution in the long term. The Hokies' class is currently ranked No. 42 in the nation with 19 commitments in the fold.