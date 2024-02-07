BLACKSBURG – All 10 football assistants along with the senior director of strength and conditioning, have had their letters of appointment extended by athletic director Whit Babcock, demonstrating stability and continuity within the program.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

"Our coaches have demonstrated the ability to coach, recruit, and mentor at a highly competitive level," said head coach Brent Pry. "I'm extremely appreciative to Whit Babcock and our administration for their significant investments in our football program. We look forward to building on the foundation that's been laid. There is still so much work to be done, but I am excited about doing it with this staff."

Brent Pry's team capped his second season in Blacksburg with a 41-20 win over 23rd ranked Tulane in the Military Bowl, the program's 35th bowl appearance. The Hokies registered a winning record overall, including their best ACC record since 2019, going 5-3 in the conference.

Tech is the top team in the country when it comes to returning production, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly, returning 86 percent of production from 2023. Pry and his staff added a 2024 recruiting class with five of the top-25 prospects in the state of Virginia, and 14 high school players from within the school's recruiting footprint.

The coordinators, Tyler Bowen, Chris Marve and Stu Holt, each had their contracts extended through March 1, 2027.

The other seven position coaches received contract renewals through March 1, 2026. Included are cornerbacks coach Derek Jones, defensive line coach J.C. Price, safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, STARs coach Shawn Quinn, wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, offensive line coach Ron Crook and running backs coach Elijah Brooks.

Director of strength and conditioning Dwight Galt has been extended as well, through June 30, 2026.