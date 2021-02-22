HokieHaven - Harrison Saint Germain is a Hokie!

Commitment No. 2 is in! Virginia Tech has picked up a pledge from Chantilly (Va.) Westfield 2022 tight end Harrison Saint Germain.

The 6-4, 230-pounder is a three-star unranked at the tight end position or within the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is the second commitment in the Class of 2022, joining Georgia quarterback Devin Farrell.

Stay tuned for much more to come on his commitment.